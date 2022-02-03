Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.58. The company had a trading volume of 55,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,839. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

