HaloDAO (RNBW) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,443.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $182,636.60 and $4,443.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.99 or 0.07083249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00055720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,600.04 or 0.99825935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00054789 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.