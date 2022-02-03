Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $171.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $130.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

