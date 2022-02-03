Grifols Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,597 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,044% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
