Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Get Griffon alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Griffon has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.