Gregory R. Bradford Acquires 1,111 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CACI opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.92. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.