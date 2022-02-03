Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.25 and a 12-month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

