Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STE stock opened at $228.65 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

