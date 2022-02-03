Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 4.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 310,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 471,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21.

