Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

GHL stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 380,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $339.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

