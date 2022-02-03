Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of GNCGY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.