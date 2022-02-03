Graco (NYSE:GGG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

