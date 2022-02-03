Graco Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

GGG opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 65,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

