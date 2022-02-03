Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Down 4.4%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 3,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 749,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

