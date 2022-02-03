Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 122,111 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.