Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.86 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

