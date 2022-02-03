Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

