Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Cap of $9.49 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $9.49 million and $34,865.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.83 or 0.00296991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,851,528 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

