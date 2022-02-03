goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.34 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.32. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

TSE GSY opened at C$153.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. goeasy has a one year low of C$98.66 and a one year high of C$218.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.