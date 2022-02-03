GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $105,779.91 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $105,779.91 and $284.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

