Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 135 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.05. The stock has a market cap of £84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

