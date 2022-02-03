Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 135 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.05. The stock has a market cap of £84.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Global Ports has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08).
Global Ports Company Profile
