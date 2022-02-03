Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

