Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 507,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $80,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.