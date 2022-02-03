Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 3.10. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in eXp World by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in eXp World by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in eXp World by 37.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.