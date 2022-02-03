GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,925 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.51) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.51) to GBX 1,675 ($22.52) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($22.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.78).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,655 ($22.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,608.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,509.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The stock has a market cap of £83.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

