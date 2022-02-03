Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GLAD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $385.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

