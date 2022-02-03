Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.
GLAD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $385.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gladstone Capital Company Profile
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
