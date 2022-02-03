Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,580.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

