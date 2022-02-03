Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 330,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

NYSE XPO opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

