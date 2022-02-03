Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambrx Biopharma were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth $640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $8,820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $784,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMAM opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

