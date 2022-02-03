Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $3,247,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $40,472,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. Immuneering Corp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

