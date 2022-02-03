Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 72.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,638,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

