Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPID. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

