Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,032,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $103,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

