Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,940 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $97,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

