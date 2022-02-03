Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 155,099 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $95,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

NTR stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

