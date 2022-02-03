Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $101,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $180.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.