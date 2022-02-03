Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $104,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,279. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

