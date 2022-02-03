Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $99,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 181.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $219,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.