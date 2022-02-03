Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,421 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $98,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,964,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after acquiring an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.