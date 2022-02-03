General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 264,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

