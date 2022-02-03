General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.