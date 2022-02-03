General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.