General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE GIS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.