General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

