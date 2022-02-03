General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GD opened at $214.08 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $148.71 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.