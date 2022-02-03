GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

