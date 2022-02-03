GamyFi Platform Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market capitalization of $304,362.03 and approximately $42,773.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

