Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 28.10 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 235,580 shares.

Separately, started coverage on Gaming Realms in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.14. The firm has a market cap of £83.72 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($430,223.18).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

