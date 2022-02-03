Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 62,600 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 55.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,278,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 607,451 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

