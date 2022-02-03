Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $210.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.33. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

