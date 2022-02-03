Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AAR were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,721,000 after acquiring an additional 233,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,839,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in AAR by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,267,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.